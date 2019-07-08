Football schedule: West Middlesex High School

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Eisenhower

Aug. 30 – at Lakeview

Sept. 6 – Maplewood

Sept. 13 – at Farrell

Sept. 20 – at Cochranton

Sept. 27 – Reynolds

Oct. 4 – Cambridge Springs

Oct. 11 – Mercer

Oct. 18 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 25 – OPEN

West Middlesex High School

Nickname: The Big Reds

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

Stadium location: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159

