Football schedule: West Middlesex High School

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – at Eisenhower
- Aug. 30 – at Lakeview
- Sept. 6 – Maplewood
- Sept. 13 – at Farrell
- Sept. 20 – at Cochranton
- Sept. 27 – Reynolds
- Oct. 4 – Cambridge Springs
- Oct. 11 – Mercer
- Oct. 18 – at Sharpsville
- Oct. 25 – OPEN
West Middlesex High School
Nickname: The Big Reds
Colors: Red and White
School address: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159
Stadium location: 3591 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, PA 16159
