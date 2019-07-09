Football schedule: West Branch High School

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Woodridge
- Sept. 6 – at Girard
- Sept. 13 –Struthers
- Sept. 20 – at Alliance
- Sept. 27 – Minerva
- Oct. 4 – Carrolton
- Oct. 11 – at Canton South
- Oct. 18 – West Holmes
- Oct. 25 – Marlington
- Nov. 1 – at Salem
West Branch High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Green and White
School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609
For more information, visit the West Branch Local Schools website
