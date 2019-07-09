Football schedule: West Branch High School

West Branch High School-Beloit, Ohio

West Branch Warriors - High School Football Schedule

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Woodridge
  • Sept. 6 – at Girard
  • Sept. 13 –Struthers
  • Sept. 20 – at Alliance
  • Sept. 27 – Minerva
  • Oct. 4 – Carrolton
  • Oct. 11 – at Canton South
  • Oct. 18 – West Holmes
  • Oct. 25 – Marlington
  • Nov. 1 – at Salem

West Branch High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Green and White

School address: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

Stadium location: 14277 S Main St, Beloit, OH 44609

For more information, visit the West Branch Local Schools website

