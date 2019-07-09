Football schedule: Wellsville High School

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Toronto

Sept. 6 – Edison

Sept. 13 – Malvern

Sept. 20 – at Leetonia

Sept. 27 – at Lisbon

Oct. 4 – East Palestine

Oct. 11 – at United

Oct. 18 – at Columbiana

Oct. 25 – Southern

Nov. 1 – East Liverpool

Wellsville High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1 Bengal Blvd, Wellsville, OH 43968

Stadium location: Nicholson Stadium-316 20th Street, Wellsville, OH 43968

