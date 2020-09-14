Football schedule: Warren JFK

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 28 – Warrensville Heights
- Sept. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas
- Sept. 11 – Conneaut
- Sept. 18 – at Garrettsville Garfield
- Sept. 26 – at Gilmour Academy
- Oct. 3 – Howland
Warren JFK Catholic High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484
Stadium location: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484
