Football schedule: Warren JFK

Warren JFK High School - Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 28 – Warrensville Heights
  • Sept. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Sept. 11 – Conneaut
  • Sept. 18 – at Garrettsville Garfield
  • Sept. 26 – at Gilmour Academy
  • Oct. 3 – Howland

Warren JFK Catholic High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484

Stadium location: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484

