Football schedule: Warren JFK

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 28 – Warrensville Heights

Sept. 5 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 11 – Conneaut

Sept. 18 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 26 – at Gilmour Academy

Oct. 3 – Howland

View all local high school football schedules

Warren JFK Catholic High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484

Stadium location: 2550 Central Pkwy Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the John F. Kennedy Catholic School website.

If you have corrections to the JFKC football schedule please contact support.