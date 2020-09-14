Football schedule: United Local

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – at Columbiana
- Sept. 4 – at Lisbon
- Sept. 11 – Wellsville
- Sept. 18 – Valley Christian
- Sept. 25 – at Southern
- Oct. 2 – Leeetonia
United Local High School
Nickname: Golden Eagles
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
Stadium location: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423
