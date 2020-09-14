Football schedule: United Local

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Columbiana

Sept. 4 – at Lisbon

Sept. 11 – Wellsville

Sept. 18 – Valley Christian

Sept. 25 – at Southern

Oct. 2 – Leeetonia

View all local high school football schedules

United Local High School

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

Stadium location: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the United Local Schools website.

If you have corrections to the ULHS football schedule please contact support.