Football schedule: United Local

United Local High School - Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN)

  • Aug. 29 – at Columbiana
  • Sept. 4 – at Lisbon
  • Sept. 11 – Wellsville
  • Sept. 18 – Valley Christian
  • Sept. 25 – at Southern
  • Oct. 2 – Leeetonia

United Local High School

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

Stadium location: 8143 OH-9, Hanoverton, OH 44423

