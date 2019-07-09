Football schedule: Struthers High School

High School Football Schedules

Struthers High School-Struthers, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Struthers Wildcats - High School Football Schedule

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Lakeside
  • Sept. 6 – New Philadelphia
  • Sept. 13 – at West Branch
  • Sept. 20 – Hubbard
  • Sept. 27 – at Lakeview
  • Oct. 4 – at Jefferson
  • Oct. 11 – Niles
  • Oct. 18 – at Girard
  • Oct. 25 – South Range
  • Nov. 1 – at Poland

View all local high school football schedules

Struthers High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

Stadium location: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Struthers High School website

If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story