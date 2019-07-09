Football schedule: Struthers High School

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Lakeside

Sept. 6 – New Philadelphia

Sept. 13 – at West Branch

Sept. 20 – Hubbard

Sept. 27 – at Lakeview

Oct. 4 – at Jefferson

Oct. 11 – Niles

Oct. 18 – at Girard

Oct. 25 – South Range

Nov. 1 – at Poland

Struthers High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

Stadium location: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

