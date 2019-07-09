Football schedule: Struthers High School

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Lakeside
- Sept. 6 – New Philadelphia
- Sept. 13 – at West Branch
- Sept. 20 – Hubbard
- Sept. 27 – at Lakeview
- Oct. 4 – at Jefferson
- Oct. 11 – Niles
- Oct. 18 – at Girard
- Oct. 25 – South Range
- Nov. 1 – at Poland
Struthers High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471
Stadium location: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471
