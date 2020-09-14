Football schedule: Southington Local

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – St. John
- Sept. 4 – at Fairport Harding
- Sept. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
- Sept. 18 – Mathews
- Sept. 25 – at Windham
View all local high school football schedules
Southington Local High School
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470
Stadium location: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Southington Local Schools website.
If you have corrections to the SLHS football schedule please contact support.