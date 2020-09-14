Football schedule: Southington Local

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – St. John

Sept. 4 – at Fairport Harding

Sept. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 18 – Mathews

Sept. 25 – at Windham

Southington Local High School

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470

Stadium location: 2482 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470

