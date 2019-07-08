Football schedule: Southern Local High School

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Edison

Sept. 6 – River

Sept. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central

Sept. 20 – at Columbiana

Sept. 27 – at Crestview

Oct. 4 – Lisbon

Oct. 11 – at East Palestine

Oct. 18 – United

Oct. 25 – at Wellsville

Nov. 1 – Leetonia

View all local high school football schedules

Southern Local High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Southern Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the SLHS football schedule please contact support.