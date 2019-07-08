LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Southern Local High School

High School Football Schedules

Southern Local High School-Salineville, Ohio

Southern Indians - High School Football Schedule

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Edison
  • Sept. 6 – River
  • Sept. 13 – Steubenville Catholic Central
  • Sept. 20 – at Columbiana
  • Sept. 27 – at Crestview
  • Oct. 4 – Lisbon
  • Oct. 11 – at East Palestine
  • Oct. 18 – United
  • Oct. 25 – at Wellsville
  • Nov. 1 – Leetonia

Southern Local High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

Stadium Location: 38095 OH-39, Salineville, OH 43945

