Football schedule: South Range High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Springfield
- Sept. 6 – Crestview
- Sept. 13 – at Canton Central Catholic
- Sept. 20 – at Poland
- Sept. 27 – Girard
- Oct. 4 – at Niles
- Oct. 11 – Jefferson
- Oct. 18 – at Lakeview
- Oct. 25 – at Struthers
- Nov. 1 – Hubbard
South Range High School
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Burgundy and Gold
School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
Stadium location: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406
