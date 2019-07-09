Football schedule: South Range High School

LIVE NOW /
South Range High School-Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

  • Aug. 30 – Springfield
  • Sept. 6 – Crestview
  • Sept. 13 – at Canton Central Catholic
  • Sept. 20 – at Poland
  • Sept. 27 – Girard
  • Oct. 4 – at Niles
  • Oct. 11 – Jefferson
  • Oct. 18 – at Lakeview
  • Oct. 25 – at Struthers
  • Nov. 1 – Hubbard

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Burgundy and Gold

School address: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location: 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Canfield, OH 44406

