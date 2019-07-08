LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Football schedule: Sharon High School

High School Football Schedules

Sharon High School-Sharon, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sharon Tigers - High School Football Schedule

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23 – at Wilmington
  • Aug. 30 – at Hickory
  • Sept. 6 – Fairview
  • Sept. 13 – Slippery Rock
  • Sept. 20 – at Sharpsville
  • Sept. 27 – at Conneaut
  • Oct. 4 – Grove City
  • Oct. 11 – at University Prep 2
  • Oct. 18 – Fort LeBoeuf
  • Oct. 25 – OPEN

View all local high school football schedules

Sharon High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 3388, 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

Stadium location: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Sharon City Schools website

If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story