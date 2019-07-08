Football schedule: Sharon High School

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Wilmington

Aug. 30 – at Hickory

Sept. 6 – Fairview

Sept. 13 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 20 – at Sharpsville

Sept. 27 – at Conneaut

Oct. 4 – Grove City

Oct. 11 – at University Prep 2

Oct. 18 – Fort LeBoeuf

Oct. 25 – OPEN

View all local high school football schedules

Sharon High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 3388, 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

Stadium location: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Sharon City Schools website

If you have corrections to the SHS football schedule please contact support.