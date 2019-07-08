Football schedule: Sebring High School

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Leetonia

Sept. 6 – Southington

Sept. 13 – Mathews

Sept. 20 – at Waterloo

Sept. 27 –Lowellville

Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 11 – at McDonald

Oct. 18 – Springfield

Oct. 25 – at Mineral Ridge

Nov. 1 – Jackson Milton

Sebring High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 225 E Indiana Ave, Sebring, OH 44672

Stadium location: Shaefer-Davies Stadium- 117 N. 13th Street Sebring, OH 44672

