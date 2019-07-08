Football schedule: Sebring High School

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – at Leetonia
- Sept. 6 – Southington
- Sept. 13 – Mathews
- Sept. 20 – at Waterloo
- Sept. 27 –Lowellville
- Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve
- Oct. 11 – at McDonald
- Oct. 18 – Springfield
- Oct. 25 – at Mineral Ridge
- Nov. 1 – Jackson Milton
Sebring High School
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address: 225 E Indiana Ave, Sebring, OH 44672
Stadium location: Shaefer-Davies Stadium- 117 N. 13th Street Sebring, OH 44672
