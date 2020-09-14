Football schedule: Salem Quakers

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 28 – at West Branch

Sept. 4 – at Canton South

Sept. 11 – Carrolltton

Sept. 18 – Marlington

Sept. 25 – at Minerva

Oct. 2 – Alliance

Salem High School

Nickname: The Quakers

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1200 E 6th St, Salem, OH 44460

Stadium location: 925-943 E Pershing Street, Salem OH 44460

