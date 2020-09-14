Football schedule: Salem Quakers

Salem High School - Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)

  • Aug. 28 – at West Branch
  • Sept. 4 – at Canton South
  • Sept. 11 – Carrolltton
  • Sept. 18 – Marlington
  • Sept. 25 – at Minerva
  • Oct. 2 – Alliance

Salem High School

Nickname: The Quakers

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 1200 E 6th St, Salem, OH 44460

Stadium location: 925-943 E Pershing Street, Salem OH 44460

