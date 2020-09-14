Football schedule: Salem Quakers

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 28 – at West Branch
- Sept. 4 – at Canton South
- Sept. 11 – Carrolltton
- Sept. 18 – Marlington
- Sept. 25 – at Minerva
- Oct. 2 – Alliance
Salem High School
Nickname: The Quakers
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1200 E 6th St, Salem, OH 44460
Stadium location: 925-943 E Pershing Street, Salem OH 44460
