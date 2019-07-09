Football schedule: Poland High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – Marlington
- Sept. 6 – Boardman
- Sept. 13 – at Howland
- Sept. 20 – South Range
- Sept. 27 – at Niles
- Oct. 4 – at Girard
- Oct. 11 – Lakeview
- Oct. 18 – at Jefferson
- Oct. 25 – at Hubbard
- Nov. 1 – Struthers
Poland High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514
Stadium location: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514
