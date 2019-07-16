Football schedule: Newton Falls High School

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Waterloo
- Sept. 6 – Jackson Milton
- Sept. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
- Sept. 20 – Crestview
- Sept. 27 – at Brookfield
- Oct. 4 – at Champion
- Oct. 11 – at LaBrae
- Oct. 18 – Lisbon
- Oct. 25 – at Liberty
- Nov. 1 – Campbell Memorial
Newton Falls High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
Stadium location: Newton Falls Stadium- 909 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444
