Football schedule: Newton Falls High School

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Waterloo

Sept. 6 – Jackson Milton

Sept. 13 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 20 – Crestview

Sept. 27 – at Brookfield

Oct. 4 – at Champion

Oct. 11 – at LaBrae

Oct. 18 – Lisbon

Oct. 25 – at Liberty

Nov. 1 – Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Stadium location: Newton Falls Stadium- 909 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

