Football schedule: Newton Falls High School

Newton Falls High School-Newton Falls, Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Newton Falls Tigers - High School Football Schedule

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Waterloo
  • Sept. 6 – Jackson Milton
  • Sept. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
  • Sept. 20 – Crestview
  • Sept. 27 – at Brookfield
  • Oct. 4 – at Champion
  • Oct. 11 – at LaBrae
  • Oct. 18 – Lisbon
  • Oct. 25 – at Liberty
  • Nov. 1 – Campbell Memorial

Newton Falls High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 907 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

Stadium location: Newton Falls Stadium- 909 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH 44444

