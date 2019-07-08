Football schedule: New Castle High School

LIVE NOW /
New Castle High School

High School Football

New Castle High School, New Castle Pennsylvania

New Castle Hurricanes

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23 – at Shaler
  • Aug. 30 – Montour
  • Sept. 6 – at South Fayette
  • Sept. 13 – Beaver
  • Sept. 20 – West Mifflin
  • Sept. 27– at South Park
  • Oct. 4 – Blackhawk
  • Oct. 11 – at Knoch
  • Oct. 18 – at Highlands
  • Oct. 25 – Ambridge

New Castle High School

Nickname: The Hurricanes

Colors: Black and Red

School address: 300 E Lincoln Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

Stadium location: Taggart Stadium: 805 Cunningham Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

