Football schedule: New Castle High School

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 23 – at Shaler
- Aug. 30 – Montour
- Sept. 6 – at South Fayette
- Sept. 13 – Beaver
- Sept. 20 – West Mifflin
- Sept. 27– at South Park
- Oct. 4 – Blackhawk
- Oct. 11 – at Knoch
- Oct. 18 – at Highlands
- Oct. 25 – Ambridge
New Castle High School
Nickname: The Hurricanes
Colors: Black and Red
School address: 300 E Lincoln Ave, New Castle, PA 16101
Stadium location: Taggart Stadium: 805 Cunningham Ave, New Castle, PA 16101
For more information, visit the New Castle Area School District website.
