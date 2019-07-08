Football schedule: New Castle High School

New Castle High School, New Castle Pennsylvania

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23 – at Shaler

Aug. 30 – Montour

Sept. 6 – at South Fayette

Sept. 13 – Beaver

Sept. 20 – West Mifflin

Sept. 27– at South Park

Oct. 4 – Blackhawk

Oct. 11 – at Knoch

Oct. 18 – at Highlands

Oct. 25 – Ambridge

New Castle High School

Nickname: The Hurricanes

Colors: Black and Red

School address: 300 E Lincoln Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

Stadium location: Taggart Stadium: 805 Cunningham Ave, New Castle, PA 16101

