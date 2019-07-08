Football schedule: Mineral Ridge High School

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Pymatuing Valley

Sept. 6 – at Lisbon

Sept. 13 – Newton Falls

Sept. 20 – McDonald

Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 4 – at Lowellville

Oct. 11 – at Springfield

Oct. 18 – Waterloo

Oct. 25 – Sebring

Nov. 1 – at Western Reserve

Mineral Ridge High School

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

Stadium location: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

