Football schedule: Mineral Ridge High School

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Pymatuing Valley
- Sept. 6 – at Lisbon
- Sept. 13 – Newton Falls
- Sept. 20 – McDonald
- Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton
- Oct. 4 – at Lowellville
- Oct. 11 – at Springfield
- Oct. 18 – Waterloo
- Oct. 25 – Sebring
- Nov. 1 – at Western Reserve
View all local high school football schedules
Mineral Ridge High School
Nickname: The Rams
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
Stadium location: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Weathersfield Local Schools website
If you have corrections to the MRHS football schedule please contact support.