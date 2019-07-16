First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Football schedule: Mercer High School

High School Football Schedules

Mercer High School-Mercer, Pennsylvania

by: WKBN Staff

Mercer Mustangs - High School Football Schedule

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 24– Cochraton
  • Aug. 30 – Northwestern
  • Sept. 6 – Eisenhower
  • Sept. 13 – at Reynolds
  • Sept. 20 – at Union City
  • Sept. 27 – Farrell
  • Oct. 4 – at Saegertown
  • Oct. 11 – at West Middlesex
  • Oct. 18 – Lakeview, PA

Mercer High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

School Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

Stadium location:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

