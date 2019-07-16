Football schedule: Mercer High School

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 24– Cochraton
- Aug. 30 – Northwestern
- Sept. 6 – Eisenhower
- Sept. 13 – at Reynolds
- Sept. 20 – at Union City
- Sept. 27 – Farrell
- Oct. 4 – at Saegertown
- Oct. 11 – at West Middlesex
- Oct. 18 – Lakeview, PA
View all local high school football schedules
Mercer High School
Nickname: The Mustangs
School Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137
Stadium location:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Mercer Area School District website.
If you have corrections to the MHS football schedule please contact support.