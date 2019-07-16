Football schedule: Mercer High School

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 24– Cochraton

Aug. 30 – Northwestern

Sept. 6 – Eisenhower

Sept. 13 – at Reynolds

Sept. 20 – at Union City

Sept. 27 – Farrell

Oct. 4 – at Saegertown

Oct. 11 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 18 – Lakeview, PA

Mercer High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

School Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

Stadium location:- 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

