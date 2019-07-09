Football schedule: McDonald High School

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Brookfield
- Sept. 6 – at Columbiana
- Sept. 13 – Crestview
- Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge
- Sept. 27 – Western Reserve
- Oct. 4 – at Waterloo
- Oct. 11 – Sebring
- Oct. 18 – at Jackson-Milton
- Oct. 25 – at Lowellville
- Nov. 1 – Springfield
View all local high school football schedules
McDonald High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437
Stadium location:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the McDonald Local Schools website
If you have corrections to the MHS football schedule please contact support.