Football schedule: McDonald High School

McDonald High School-McDonald,Ohio

McDonald Blue Devils - High School Football Schedule

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Brookfield
  • Sept. 6 – at Columbiana
  • Sept. 13 – Crestview
  • Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge
  • Sept. 27 – Western Reserve
  • Oct. 4 – at Waterloo
  • Oct. 11 – Sebring
  • Oct. 18 – at Jackson-Milton
  • Oct. 25 – at Lowellville
  • Nov. 1 – Springfield

McDonald High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437

Stadium location:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437

