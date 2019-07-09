Football schedule: McDonald High School

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Brookfield

Sept. 6 – at Columbiana

Sept. 13 – Crestview

Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 27 – Western Reserve

Oct. 4 – at Waterloo

Oct. 11 – Sebring

Oct. 18 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 25 – at Lowellville

Nov. 1 – Springfield

View all local high school football schedules

McDonald High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437

Stadium location:- 600 Iowa Ave, McDonald, OH 44437

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the McDonald Local Schools website

If you have corrections to the MHS football schedule please contact support.