Football schedule: Mathews Local

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – Fairport Harding

Sept. 4 – at Windham

Sept. 11 – St. John

Sept. 18 – at Southington

Sept. 25 – at Pymatuning Valley

Mathews Local High School

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

Stadium location: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473

For more information, visit the Mathews Local Schools website.

