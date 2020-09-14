Football schedule: Mathews Local

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – Fairport Harding
- Sept. 4 – at Windham
- Sept. 11 – St. John
- Sept. 18 – at Southington
- Sept. 25 – at Pymatuning Valley
Mathews Local High School
Nickname: The Mustangs
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473
Stadium location: 4429 Warren – Sharon Rd, Vienna, OH 44473
