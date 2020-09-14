Football schedule: Lowellville Local

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – Jackson-Milton
- Sept. 4 – at McDonald
- Sept. 12 – Waterloo
- Sept. 18 – at Springfield
- Sept. 25 – Sebring
- Oct. 2 – at Mineral Ridge
Lowellville Local High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Navy Blue and Gold
School address: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436
Stadium location: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436
