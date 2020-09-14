Football schedule: Lowellville Local

High School Football Schedules

Lowellville Local High School - Lowellville, Ohio

Lowellville Rockets High School Football Schedule

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 29 – Jackson-Milton
  • Sept. 4 – at McDonald
  • Sept. 12 – Waterloo
  • Sept. 18 – at Springfield
  • Sept. 25 – Sebring
  • Oct. 2 – at Mineral Ridge

Lowellville Local High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Navy Blue and Gold

School address: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

Stadium location: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

For more information, visit the Lowellville Local Schools website.

