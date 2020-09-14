Football schedule: Lowellville Local

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 29 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 4 – at McDonald

Sept. 12 – Waterloo

Sept. 18 – at Springfield

Sept. 25 – Sebring

Oct. 2 – at Mineral Ridge

Lowellville Local High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Navy Blue and Gold

School address: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

Stadium location: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

