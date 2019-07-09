Football schedule: Lowellville High School

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Lisbon

Sept. 6 – Windham

Sept. 13 – Richmond Hieghts

Sept. 20 – Springfield

Sept. 27 – at Sebring

Oct. 4 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 18 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 25 – McDonald

Nov. 1 – at Waterloo

Lowellville High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address:-52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

Stadium location:- 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

