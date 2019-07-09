Football schedule: Lowellville High School

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Lisbon
- Sept. 6 – Windham
- Sept. 13 – Richmond Hieghts
- Sept. 20 – Springfield
- Sept. 27 – at Sebring
- Oct. 4 – Mineral Ridge
- Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton
- Oct. 18 – at Western Reserve
- Oct. 25 – McDonald
- Nov. 1 – at Waterloo
Lowellville High School
Nickname: The Rockets
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address:-52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436
Stadium location:- 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436
