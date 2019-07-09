Football schedule: Lisbon High School

LIVE NOW /
Lisbon High School-Lisbon, Ohio

Lisbon Blue Devils - High School Football Schedule

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Lowellville
  • Sept. 6 – Mineral Ridge
  • Sept. 13 – at Valley Christian
  • Sept. 20 – East Palestine
  • Sept. 27 – Wellsville
  • Oct. 4 – at Southern
  • Oct. 11 – Leetonia
  • Oct. 18 – at Newton Falls
  • Oct. 25 – Columbiana
  • Nov. 1 – at United

Lisbon High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

Stadium location:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

