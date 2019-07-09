Football schedule: Lisbon High School

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Lowellville

Sept. 6 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 13 – at Valley Christian

Sept. 20 – East Palestine

Sept. 27 – Wellsville

Oct. 4 – at Southern

Oct. 11 – Leetonia

Oct. 18 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 25 – Columbiana

Nov. 1 – at United

Lisbon High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

Stadium location:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

