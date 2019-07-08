LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Liberty High School

High School Football Schedules

Liberty High School-Youngstown,Ohio

by: WKBN Staff

Liberty Leopards - High School Football Schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – East
  • Sept. 6 – at Lakeview
  • Sept. 13 – at Chaney
  • Sept. 20 – at Brookfield
  • Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial
  • Oct. 4 – at LaBrae
  • Oct. 11 – Champion
  • Oct. 18 – Crestview
  • Oct. 25 – Newton Falls
  • Nov. 1 – at Beaver Local

Liberty High School

Nickname: The Leopards

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

Stadium location: 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown, OH 44505

