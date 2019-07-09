Football schedule: Leetonia High School

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – Sebring
- Sept. 6 – at Mathews
- Sept. 13 – at Southington
- Sept. 20 – Wellsville
- Sept. 27 – at Columbiana
- Oct. 4 – Toronto
- Oct. 11 – at Lisbon
- Oct. 18 – East Palestine
- Oct. 25 – at United
- Nov. 1 – at Southern
Leetonia High School
Nickname: The Bears
Colors: Navy Blue and White
School address: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431
Stadium location: 450 Walnut St, Leetonia, OH 44431
