Football schedule: Lakeview High School (PA)

Lakeview High School-Stoneboro, Pennsylvania

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23– at Maplewood
  • Aug. 30 – West Middlesex
  • Sept. 6 – at Conneaut, OH
  • Sept. 13 – Wilmington
  • Sept. 20 – Seneca
  • Sept. 27 – at Sharpsville
  • Oct. 4 – at Northwestern
  • Oct. 11 – Greenville
  • Oct. 18 – at Mercer
  • Oct. 25 – Reynolds (Pending Playoffs)

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Sailors

School Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153

Stadium location:- 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153

