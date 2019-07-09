LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Lakeview High School (OH)

High School Football Schedules

Lakeview High School-Cortland, Ohio

Lakeview Bulldogs - High School Football Schedule

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Kirtland
  • Sept. 6 – Liberty
  • Sept. 13 – Firestone
  • Sept. 20 – at Girard
  • Sept. 27 – Struthers
  • Oct. 4 – Hubbard
  • Oct. 11 – at Poland
  • Oct. 18 – South Range
  • Oct. 25 – Niles
  • Nov. 1 – at Jefferson

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: White and Blue

School address:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

Stadium location:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410

