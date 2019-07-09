Football schedule: Lakeview High School (OH)

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Kirtland
- Sept. 6 – Liberty
- Sept. 13 – Firestone
- Sept. 20 – at Girard
- Sept. 27 – Struthers
- Oct. 4 – Hubbard
- Oct. 11 – at Poland
- Oct. 18 – South Range
- Oct. 25 – Niles
- Nov. 1 – at Jefferson
View all local high school football schedules
Lakeview High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: White and Blue
School address:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
Stadium location:- 300 Hillman Dr, Cortland, OH 44410
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Lakeview High School website.
If you have corrections to the LHS football schedule please contact support.