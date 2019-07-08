LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: LaBrae High School

High School Football Schedules

LaBrae High School-Leavittsburg, Ohio

LaBrae Vikings - High School Football Schedule

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Beaver Local
  • Sept. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield
  • Sept. 13 – Norton
  • Sept. 20 – at Campbell Memorial
  • Sept. 27 – at Champion
  • Oct. 4 – Liberty
  • Oct. 11 – Newton Falls
  • Oct. 18 – at Brookfield
  • Oct. 25 – Lucas
  • Nov. 1 – at Crestview

LaBrae High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Gray

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Stadium location: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

