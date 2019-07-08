Football schedule: LaBrae High School

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Beaver Local

Sept. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 13 – Norton

Sept. 20 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 27 – at Champion

Oct. 4 – Liberty

Oct. 11 – Newton Falls

Oct. 18 – at Brookfield

Oct. 25 – Lucas

Nov. 1 – at Crestview

LaBrae High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Gray

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

Stadium location: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

