Football schedule: Kennedy Catholic

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Sept. 11 – at Mercer
- Sept. 19 – West Middlesex
- Sept. 25 – at Reynolds
- Oct. 3 – Mercer
- Oct. 9 – at West Middlesex
- Oct. 17 – Reynolds
View all local high school football schedules
Kennedy Catholic High School
Nickname: Golden Eagles
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 2120 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148
Stadium location: 2120 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Kennedy Catholic Schools website.
If you have corrections to the KCHS football schedule please contact support.