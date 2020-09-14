Football schedule: Kennedy Catholic

Kennedy Catholic High School - Hermitage, Pennsylvania

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

  • Sept. 11 – at Mercer
  • Sept. 19 – West Middlesex
  • Sept. 25 – at Reynolds
  • Oct. 3 – Mercer
  • Oct. 9 – at West Middlesex
  • Oct. 17 – Reynolds

Kennedy Catholic High School

Nickname: Golden Eagles

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 2120 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148

Stadium location: 2120 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, PA 16148

For more information, visit the Kennedy Catholic Schools website.

