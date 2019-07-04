Football schedule: Jackson Milton High School

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Southington
- Sept. 6 – at Newton Falls
- Sept. 13 – Windham
- Sept. 20 – Western Reserve
- Sept. 27 – at Mineral Ridge
- Oct. 4 – at Springfield
- Oct. 11 – at Lowellville
- Oct. 18 – McDonald
- Oct. 25 – Waterloo
- Nov. 1 – at Sebring
View all local high school football schedules
Jackson Milton High School
Nickname: The Blue Jays
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 13910 Mahoning Ave, North Jackson, OH 44451
Stadium location: 10748 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, OH 44451
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Jackson Milton Local Schools website.
If you have corrections to the Jackson Milton High School football schedule please contact support.