Football schedule: Hubbard High School

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Alliance
- Sept. 6 – Howland
- Sept. 13 – Shaw
- Sept. 20 – at Struthers
- Sept. 27 – Jefferson
- Oct. 4 – at Lakeview
- Oct. 11 – Girard
- Oct. 18 – at Niles
- Oct. 25 – Poland
- Nov. 1 – at South Range
View all local high school football schedules
Hubbard High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 350 Hall Ave SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
Stadium location:- Hubbard Memorial Stadium 200 Rebecca Avenue SE, Hubbard, OH 44425
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Hubbard School District website.
If you have corrections to the HHS football schedule please contact support.