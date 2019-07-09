Football schedule: Howland High School

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 29 – at Niles
- Sept. 6 – at Hubbard
- Sept. 13 – Poland
- Sept. 20 – at Boardman
- Sept. 27 – Shaw
- Oct. 4 – at Louisville
- Oct. 11 – East
- Oct. 18 – at Chaney
- Oct. 25 – Canfield
- Nov. 1 – Harding
Howland High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange & Black
School address:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
Stadium location:- 200 Shaffer Dr NE, Warren, OH 44484
