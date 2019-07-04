Football schedule: Hickory High School

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
Aug. 23-at Sharpsville
Aug. 30 – Sharon
Sept. 6 – Mercyhurst Prep
Sept. 13 – at Conneaut
Sept. 20 – at Greenville
Sept. 27 – Grove City
Oct. 4 – at Westinghouse
Oct. 11 – Slippery Rock
Oct. 18 – Wilmington
Hickory High School
Nickname: The Hornets
Colors: Black and Red
School address:- 640 N Hermitage Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148
Stadium location: Hornet Stadium
