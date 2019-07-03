Football schedule: Grove City High School

Grove City High School- Grove City, Pennsylvania

Grove City Eagles - High School Football Schedule

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 23-at Fort LeBoeuf
  • Aug. 30 – Greenville
  • Sept. 6 – Corry
  • Sept. 13 – at Brashear
  • Sept. 20 – Slippery Rock
  • Sept. 27 – at Hickory
  • Oct. 4 – at Sharon
  • Oct. 11 – at Conneaut
  • Oct. 18 – Meadville

Grove City High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Gold and White

School address:- 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127

Stadium location: Forker Field- 116 E Poplar St, Grove City, PA 16127

