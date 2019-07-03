Football schedule: Grove City High School

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 23-at Fort LeBoeuf

Aug. 30 – Greenville

Sept. 6 – Corry

Sept. 13 – at Brashear

Sept. 20 – Slippery Rock

Sept. 27 – at Hickory

Oct. 4 – at Sharon

Oct. 11 – at Conneaut

Oct. 18 – Meadville

View all local high school football schedules

Grove City High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Gold and White

School address:- 511 Highland Ave, Grove City, PA 16127

Stadium location: Forker Field- 116 E Poplar St, Grove City, PA 16127

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Grove City Area School District website

If you have corrections to the GCHS football schedule please contact support.