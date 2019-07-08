Football schedule: East Palestine High School

LIVE NOW /
East Palestine High School-East Palestine, Ohio

East Palestine Bulldogs - High School Football Schedule

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Girard
  • Sept. 6 – Western Reserve
  • Sept. 13 – at Campbell Memorial
  • Sept. 20 – at Lisbon
  • Sept. 27 – United
  • Oct. 4 – at Wellsville
  • Oct. 11 – Southern
  • Oct. 18 – at Leetonia
  • Oct. 25 – Conneaut
  • Nov. 1 – Columbiana

East Palestine High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Brown and White

School address:- 360 W Grant St, East Palestine, OH 44413

Stadium location:- Reid Memorial Stadium: 150 W. Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

