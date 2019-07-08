Football schedule: East Palestine High School

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Girard

Sept. 6 – Western Reserve

Sept. 13 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 20 – at Lisbon

Sept. 27 – United

Oct. 4 – at Wellsville

Oct. 11 – Southern

Oct. 18 – at Leetonia

Oct. 25 – Conneaut

Nov. 1 – Columbiana

East Palestine High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Brown and White

School address:- 360 W Grant St, East Palestine, OH 44413

Stadium location:- Reid Memorial Stadium: 150 W. Grant Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

