Football schedule: East Liverpool High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – Cleveland JFK
- Sept. 6 – Indian Creek
- Sept. 13 – Salem
- Sept. 20 – at Beaver Local
- Sept. 27 – Oak Glen
- Oct. 4 – at Martins Ferry
- Oct. 11 – Edison
- Oct. 18 – at Buckeye Local
- Oct. 25 – at Weir
- Nov. 1 – at Wellsville
East Liverpool High School
Nickname: The Potters
Colors: Blue and White
School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Stadium location:- Patterson Field-810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920
