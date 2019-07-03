Football schedule: East Liverpool High School

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Cleveland JFK

Sept. 6 – Indian Creek

Sept. 13 – Salem

Sept. 20 – at Beaver Local

Sept. 27 – Oak Glen

Oct. 4 – at Martins Ferry

Oct. 11 – Edison

Oct. 18 – at Buckeye Local

Oct. 25 – at Weir

Nov. 1 – at Wellsville

East Liverpool High School

Nickname: The Potters

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920

Stadium location:- Patterson Field-810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920

For more information, visit the East Liverpool City Schools website

