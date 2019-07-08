Football schedule: East High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Liberty
- Sept. 6 – Perry Traditional Academy
- Sept. 13 – at Niles
- Sept. 20 – Ursuline
- Sept. 27 – at Lutheran East 4
- Oct. 4 – at Cardinal Mooney
- Oct. 11 – at Howland
- Oct. 18 – at Canfield
- Oct. 25 – University School
- Nov. 1 – Chaney
East High School
Nickname: The Golden Bears
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address:- 474 Bennington Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505
Stadium location:- Rayen Stadium-1903 Cordova Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504
