Football schedule: Champion High School

2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Warren JFK
- Sept. 6 – Rittman
- Sept. 13 – at Pymatuning Valley
- Sept. 20 – at Windham
- Sept. 27 – LaBrae
- Oct. 4 – Newton Falls
- Oct. 11 – at Liberty
- Oct. 18 – Campbell Memorial
- Oct. 25 – Crestview
- Nov. 1 – at Brookfield
Champion High School
Nickname: The Golden Flashes
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483
Stadium location:- 5976 Mahoning Ave, Warren, OH 44483
