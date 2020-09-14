Football schedule: Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2020 Football Schedule
- Aug. 28 – Steubenville
- Sept. 4 – at Warren Harding
- Sept. 11 – East
- Sept. 19 – Chaney
- Sept. 25 – at Boardman
- Oct. 2 – at Ursuline
Cardinal Mooney High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Gold
School address: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507
Stadium location: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507
