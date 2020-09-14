Football schedule: Cardinal Mooney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

Aug. 28 – Steubenville

Sept. 4 – at Warren Harding

Sept. 11 – East

Sept. 19 – Chaney

Sept. 25 – at Boardman

Oct. 2 – at Ursuline

View all local high school football schedules

Cardinal Mooney High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Gold

School address: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507

Stadium location: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Cardinal Mooney High School website.

If you have corrections to the CMHS football schedule please contact support.