Football schedule: Cardinal Mooney

Cardinal Mooney High School - Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2020 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 28 – Steubenville
  • Sept. 4 – at Warren Harding
  • Sept. 11 – East
  • Sept. 19 – Chaney
  • Sept. 25 – at Boardman
  • Oct. 2 – at Ursuline

Cardinal Mooney High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Gold

School address: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507

Stadium location: 2545 Erie St, Youngstown, OH 44507

