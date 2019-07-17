Football schedule: Canfield High School

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Louisville

Sept. 6 – Dover

Sept. 13 – OPEN

Sept. 20 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Sept. 27 – Alliance

Oct. 4 – Cleveland JFK

Oct. 11 – at Highland

Oct. 18 – East

Oct. 25 – at Howland

Nov. 1 – at Boardman

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

For more information, visit the Canfield Local Schools website