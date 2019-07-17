Football schedule: Canfield High School

Canfield High School - Canfield, Ohio

Canfield Cardinals - High School Football Schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Louisville
  • Sept. 6 – Dover
  • Sept. 13 – OPEN
  • Sept. 20 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
  • Sept. 27 – Alliance
  • Oct. 4 – Cleveland JFK
  • Oct. 11 – at Highland
  • Oct. 18 – East
  • Oct. 25 – at Howland
  • Nov. 1 – at Boardman

Canfield High School

Nickname: The Cardinals

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location:- 100 Cardinal Dr, Canfield, OH 44406

