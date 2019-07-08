Football schedule: Campbell Memorial High School

CAMPBELL,Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Valley Christian

Sept. 6 – at Bexley

Sept. 13 – East Palestine

Sept. 20 – LaBrae

Sept. 27 – at Liberty

Oct. 4 – Warren JFK

Oct. 11 – at Crestview

Oct. 18 – at Champion

Oct. 25 – Brookfield

Nov. 1 – at Newton Falls

Campbell Memorial High School

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405

Stadium location:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405

