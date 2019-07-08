LIVE NOW /
Football schedule: Campbell Memorial High School

High School Football Schedules

Campbell Memorial High School-Campbell, Ohio

Campbell Memorial Red Devils - High School Football Schedule

CAMPBELL,Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – Valley Christian
  • Sept. 6 – at Bexley
  • Sept. 13 – East Palestine
  • Sept. 20 – LaBrae
  • Sept. 27 – at Liberty
  • Oct. 4 – Warren JFK
  • Oct. 11 – at Crestview
  • Oct. 18 – at Champion
  • Oct. 25 – Brookfield
  • Nov. 1 – at Newton Falls

Campbell Memorial High School

Nickname: The Red Devils

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405

Stadium location:- 280 6th St, Campbell, OH 44405

