Football schedule: Brookfield High School

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at McDonald

Sept. 6 – Springfield

Sept. 13 – at United

Sept. 20 – Liberty

Sept. 27 – Newton Falls

Oct. 4 – at Crestview

Oct. 11 – at Columbiana

Oct. 18 – LaBrae

Oct. 25 – at Campbell Memorial

Nov. 1 – Champion

Brookfield High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Blue and Gold

School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403

Stadium location: George Nicholas Field- 900 Judson Rd, Masury, OH 44438

