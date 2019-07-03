Football schedule: Brookfield High School

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at McDonald
- Sept. 6 – Springfield
- Sept. 13 – at United
- Sept. 20 – Liberty
- Sept. 27 – Newton Falls
- Oct. 4 – at Crestview
- Oct. 11 – at Columbiana
- Oct. 18 – LaBrae
- Oct. 25 – at Campbell Memorial
- Nov. 1 – Champion
Brookfield High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address: 614 Bedford Rd, Brookfield Township, OH 44403
Stadium location: George Nicholas Field- 900 Judson Rd, Masury, OH 44438
For more information, visit the Brookfield Local Schools website
