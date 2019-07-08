Football schedule: Beaver Local High School

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – LaBrae
- Sept. 6 – Kenmore-Garfield
- Sept. 13 – at Minerva
- Sept. 20 – East Liverpool
- Sept. 27 – Edison
- Oct. 4 – at Bellaire
- Oct. 11 – at Buckeye Local
- Oct. 18 – at Indian Creek
- Oct. 25 – Martins Ferry
- Nov. 1 –Liberty
Beaver Local High School
Nickname: The Beavers
Colors: Red and White
School address:- 46090 Bell School Rd, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Stadium location:- Beaver Local Stadium-13187 State Route 7 Lisbon, Ohio 44432
