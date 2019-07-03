Football schedule: Austintown Fitch Falcons

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
2019 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 – at Erie
- Sept. 6 – Ursuline
- Sept. 13 – at GlenOak
- Sept. 20 – at Harding
- Sept. 27 – Benedictine
- Oct. 4 – Massillon
- Oct. 11 – Bishop Hartley
- Oct. 18 – McDowell
- Oct. 25 – at Boardman
- Nov. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney
Austintown Fitch High School
Nickname: The Falcons
Colors: Red and Blue
School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
Stadium location: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515
