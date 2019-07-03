Football schedule: Austintown Fitch Falcons

Austintown High School - Austintown, Ohio

Austintown Fitch Falcons - High School Football Schedule

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 – at Erie
  • Sept. 6 – Ursuline
  • Sept. 13 – at GlenOak
  • Sept. 20 – at Harding
  • Sept. 27 – Benedictine
  • Oct. 4 – Massillon
  • Oct. 11 – Bishop Hartley
  • Oct. 18 – McDowell
  • Oct. 25 – at Boardman
  • Nov. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

Stadium location: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

