Football schedule: Austintown Fitch Falcons

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Erie

Sept. 6 – Ursuline

Sept. 13 – at GlenOak

Sept. 20 – at Harding

Sept. 27 – Benedictine

Oct. 4 – Massillon

Oct. 11 – Bishop Hartley

Oct. 18 – McDowell

Oct. 25 – at Boardman

Nov. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney

View all local high school football schedules

Austintown Fitch High School

Nickname: The Falcons

Colors: Red and Blue

School address: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

Stadium location: 4560 Falcon Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Austintown Local Schools website.

If you have corrections to the AFHS football schedule please contact support.