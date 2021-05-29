Fairport Harding High School Football Schedule

Fairport Harding High School - Fairport Harbor, Ohio

Fairport Harbor Skippers, High School Football Schedule

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – Brooklyn
  • Aug. 27 – at Berkshire
  • Sept. 3 – Cardinal
  • Sept. 10 – at Wickliffe
  • Sept. 18 – at Warren JFK
  • Sept. 24 – Pymatuning Valley
  • Oct. 1 – at Mathews
  • Oct. 8 – Windham
  • Oct. 15 – Southington Chalker
  • Oct. 22 – at St. John

Fairport Harding High School

Nickname: The Skippers

Colors: Maroon and White

School address: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

Stadium location: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

