Fairport Harding High School Football Schedule

2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – Brooklyn
- Aug. 27 – at Berkshire
- Sept. 3 – Cardinal
- Sept. 10 – at Wickliffe
- Sept. 18 – at Warren JFK
- Sept. 24 – Pymatuning Valley
- Oct. 1 – at Mathews
- Oct. 8 – Windham
- Oct. 15 – Southington Chalker
- Oct. 22 – at St. John
Fairport Harding High School
Nickname: The Skippers
Colors: Maroon and White
School address: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
Stadium location: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
