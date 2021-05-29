Fairport Harding High School Football Schedule

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – Brooklyn

Aug. 27 – at Berkshire

Sept. 3 – Cardinal

Sept. 10 – at Wickliffe

Sept. 18 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 24 – Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 1 – at Mathews

Oct. 8 – Windham

Oct. 15 – Southington Chalker

Oct. 22 – at St. John

View all local high school football schedules

Fairport Harding High School

Nickname: The Skippers

Colors: Maroon and White

School address: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

Stadium location: 329 Vine St, Fairport Harbor, OH 44077

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the FHHS football schedule please contact support.