ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 18 – Liberty

• Aug. 25 – Grand Valley

• Sept. 1 – at Painesville Harvey

• Sept. 8 – at Hawken

• Sept. 14 – Chagrin Falls

• Sept. 22 – at Geneva

• Sept. 29 – Madison

• Oct. 6 – at Conneaut

• Oct. 13 – at Jefferson

• Oct. 20 – Lakeside

Edgewood High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Scarlet and Grey

School address: 2428 Blake Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Stadium location: 3436 Edgewood Drive, Ashtabula, OH 44004

