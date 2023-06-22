ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 18 – Liberty
• Aug. 25 – Grand Valley
• Sept. 1 – at Painesville Harvey
• Sept. 8 – at Hawken
• Sept. 14 – Chagrin Falls
• Sept. 22 – at Geneva
• Sept. 29 – Madison
• Oct. 6 – at Conneaut
• Oct. 13 – at Jefferson
• Oct. 20 – Lakeside
View all local high school football schedules
Edgewood High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Scarlet and Grey
School address: 2428 Blake Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004
Stadium location: 3436 Edgewood Drive, Ashtabula, OH 44004
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the Edgewood HS football schedule please contact support.