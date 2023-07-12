COCHRANTON, Pa. (WKBN)
2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 25 – at Eisenhower
• Sept. 1 – TBD
• Sept. 8 – Saegertown
• Sept. 16 – at Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 22 – Mercer
• Sept. 28 – at Lakeview
• Oct. 6 – Reynolds
• Oct. 13 – Cambridge Springs
• Oct. 20 – at Maplewood
Cochranton High School
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and White
School address: 105 Second St, Cochranton, PA 16314
Stadium location: 127 Second St, Cochranton, PA 16314
