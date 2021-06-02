Carrollton High School Football Schedule

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

Aug. 20 – St. Clairsville

Aug. 27 – at Coventry

Sept. 3 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Sept. 10 – Canton South

Sept. 17 – Kenmore-Garfield

Sept. 24 – Alliance

Oct. 1 – at West Branch

Oct. 8 – Salem

Oct. 15 – Marlington

Oct. 22 – at Minerva

View all local high school football schedules

Carrollton High School

Nickname: The Warriors

Colors: Black and White

School address:- 205 Scio Rd, Carrollton, OH 44615

Stadium location:- 205 Scio Rd, Carrollton, OH 44615

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the CHS football schedule please contact support.