Carrollton High School Football Schedule

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN)
2021 Football Schedule
- Aug. 20 – St. Clairsville
- Aug. 27 – at Coventry
- Sept. 3 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Sept. 10 – Canton South
- Sept. 17 – Kenmore-Garfield
- Sept. 24 – Alliance
- Oct. 1 – at West Branch
- Oct. 8 – Salem
- Oct. 15 – Marlington
- Oct. 22 – at Minerva
Carrollton High School
Nickname: The Warriors
Colors: Black and White
School address:- 205 Scio Rd, Carrollton, OH 44615
Stadium location:- 205 Scio Rd, Carrollton, OH 44615
