2023 Football Schedule
• Aug. 25 – Kennedy Catholic
• Sept. 1 – Eisenhower
• Sept. 8 – Maplewood
• Sept. 15 – at Reynolds
• Sept. 22 – at Iroquois
• Sept. 29 – at Saegertown
• Oct. 6 – Lakeview
• Oct. 13 – at Cochranton
• Oct. 20 – at Mercer
• Oct. 27 – at Union City
Cambridge Springs High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 641 Venango Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
Stadium location: 698 Venango Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
