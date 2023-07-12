CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (WKBN)

2023 Football Schedule

• Aug. 25 – Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 1 – Eisenhower

• Sept. 8 – Maplewood

• Sept. 15 – at Reynolds

• Sept. 22 – at Iroquois

• Sept. 29 – at Saegertown

• Oct. 6 – Lakeview

• Oct. 13 – at Cochranton

• Oct. 20 – at Mercer

• Oct. 27 – at Union City

Cambridge Springs High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 641 Venango Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403

Stadium location: 698 Venango Ave, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403

