Alliance High School Football Schedule

High School Football Schedules

Alliance High School - Alliance, Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alliance Aviators High School Football Schedule

Adobe Stock

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN)

2021 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 20 – at Lake
  • Aug. 27 – Niles
  • Sept. 3 – at Bedford
  • Sept. 10 – Minerva
  • Sept. 17 – Salem
  • Sept. 24 – at Carrollton
  • Oct. 1 – at Canton South
  • Oct. 8 – West Branch
  • Oct. 15 – Louisville
  • Oct. 22 – at Marlington

View all local high school football schedules

Alliance High School

Nickname: The Aviators

Colors: Columbia Blue and Red

School address:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601

Stadium location:- 400 Glamorgan St, Alliance, OH 44601

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the AHS football schedule please contact support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com