Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Photos: Canfield boy fighting brain cancer
Top Stories
Hot, humid and unsettled for the holiday
Top Stories
Facebook images, videos causes issues around the world
New Castle police say tractor-trailer hit woman, driver left area
Liberty Twp. Historical Society hosts clothing drive
Youngstown crime activity: Man reports being robbed after meeting woman for sexual activity
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
High School Football Schedules
Football schedule: Austintown Fitch Falcons